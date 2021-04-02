Bassitt allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Bassitt struggled Thursday, struggling with command and leaving two runners on base upon being pulled. The righty had a career year in 2020, recording a 2.29 ERA and 3.95 FIP. The 32-year-old only threw 68 pitches and we can expect his pitch-count to rise as the season progresses.