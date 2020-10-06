Bassit allowed four runs on nine hits (including two homers) in his four-inning start in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros on Monday, striking out four while walking none.

The outing was a far cry from the seven-inning, one-run performance Bassitt managed in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the White Sox. The Astros had runners on base in each of Bassitt's innings, though it took until the fourth for them to make a breakthrough, with a solo shot by Alex Bregman followed two batters later by a two-run homer from Carlos Correa. Bassitt threw 73 pitches, so it's conceivably he could pitch in some capacity on short rest in Game 5 on Friday, if necessary.