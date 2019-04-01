Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Successful side session
Bassitt (lower leg) threw 40 pitches in a side session before Sunday's game, Michael Wagaman of The Associated Press reports.
It's the latest positive step for Bassitt as he looks to bounce back from the liner he took to his shin versus the Mariners during the season-opening series in Japan. The 30-year-old returned to mound work Friday, and manager Bob Melvin stated that Bassitt may soon face hitters as the next step in his recovery.
