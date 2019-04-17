Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Bassitt will join the big club in place of Marco Estrada, who was sent to the injured list with a lumbar strain in a corresponding move. At this point, it remains to be seen whether the right-hander will work out of the bullpen or take Estrada's turn in the rotation. He's made three minor-league appearances this season while working back from a lower-leg injury, posting a 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 11 innings during those outings. Bassitt worked as both a starter and reliever for the A's last season, notching a 3.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 in 47.2 innings.

