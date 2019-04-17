Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Summoned to majors
Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Bassitt will join the big club in place of Marco Estrada, who was sent to the injured list with a lumbar strain in a corresponding move. At this point, it remains to be seen whether the right-hander will work out of the bullpen or take Estrada's turn in the rotation. He's made three minor-league appearances this season while working back from a lower-leg injury, posting a 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 11 innings during those outings. Bassitt worked as both a starter and reliever for the A's last season, notching a 3.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 in 47.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...