Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bassitt will join the Athletics to offer length out of the bullpen with Frankie Montas slated to start Sunday's series finale. The 29-year-old, who last appeared in the majors in 2016, owns a 6.35 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 28.1 innings with the Sounds this season. Josh Lucas was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

