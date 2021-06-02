Bassitt started Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Mariners, going four innings and allowing four runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Bassitt permitted the bulk of the damage in third after allowing four straight hits following two outs to begin the inning but was bailed out after Oakland scored six in the seventh. Bassitt has been extremely consistent this season with no more than four runs allowed in any start and the fact that Tuesday's outing was his worst thus far speaks volumes to his performance.