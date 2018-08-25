Bassitt will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start against the Twins on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bassitt will rejoin the Athletics for the spot start as the team looks to give the rotation an additional day of rest. The 29-year-old has a solid 3.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in six starts for Oakland this season, but is likely to return to the minors after Sunday with the recent reliability of the Athletics' starting rotation.