Bassitt (2-1) took the loss Saturday against the Angels after allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5.2 innings.

The 31-year-old ran into trouble early as the Halos tallied all four of their runs across the first two frames, but he settled down for the rest of the outing. Bassitt has a 2.97 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB through 33.1 innings, and he'll look to get back in the win column Thursday at Texas.