Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes loss in nightcap
Bassitt (0-3) took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
Bassitt lived in the strike zone (55 in 78 pitches) but paid for it, revealing that the two-start beginning to his 2018 campaign was a bit of a mirage. Still, for streamer plays, Bassitt still has some cred in deeper leagues and might gain more if he can keep his early control gains going (three walks in 16.1 innings so far). He'll continue to fill the void left by Trevor Cahill (Achilles) however long he's sidelined. The vet next figures to start on the road at the Tigers on Wednesday.
