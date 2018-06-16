Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes loss in second start
Bassitt (0-2) got the loss against the Angels on Friday, giving up six runs (two earned) on seven hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one as Oakland eventually fell 8-4.
Bassitt had a great outing in first go-around in the rotation with Trevor Cahill (Achilles) on the 10-day disabled list, giving up just one earned over seven innings, but he couldn't follow that up with a similar effort in his second attempt. He hurt his own cause in this contest, committing one of Oakland's two errors that led to the Angels plating six runs, only two of which were earned. Bassitt will probably continue occupy the rotation spot while Cahill is out, but his career ERA of 4.00 through 150.2 innings suggests his current mark of 2.45 stands to gravitate back toward that level as he throws more innings.
