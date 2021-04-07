Bassitt (0-2) gave up four runs on nine hits and one walk across six innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday. He struck out four.

Bassitt got up to six innings and 102 pitches in his second start of the season, but the right-hander yielded nine hits -- including two home runs -- to suffer his second straight loss. Most of the damage against Bassitt came in the third inning, when a pair of Dodger homers resulted in three runs. The 32-year-old hasn't been a disaster by any means at the start of the campaign, but he hasn't yet pitched well enough to provide hope that he can approach last season's career-best 2.29 ERA. He'll look for his first win in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at Arizona.