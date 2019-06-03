Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Takes no-decision in quality start
Bassitt allowed three runs on six hits and one walk across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Astros. He recorded one strikeout.
Bassitt allowed a run in the first inning and was perhaps unlucky to be saddled with two more runs on a play that involved an error in the fifth, but he still came away with a quality start. Despite a recent drop in strikeouts (four over his last 11 innings), this was a nice bounce-back effort for Bassitt, whose ERA sits at a solid 3.42 for the season. He will look to build on this effort in his next scheduled start against the Rangers.
