Bassitt (10-3) allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out eight across seven innings, taking the loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Bassitt surrendered a first inning homer to Bradley Zimmer and another one in the seventh to Daniel Johnson to lose the game. Despite the loss, it was his fourth quality start in his last five appearances. The 32-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, leading the Athletics with 10 wins. His 125 innings pitched are second-most in all of baseball, trailing Zack Wheeler's 125.2. His next start is scheduled for Saturday in Seattle.