Bassitt (6-4) tossed six shutout frames, allowing four hits with two walks and six strikeouts to earn a victory against the White Sox on Saturday.

This was a nice way for Bassitt to bounce back after yielding six runs in his last outing before the break. It also lowered his season ERA back below 4.00. Bassitt is 6-4 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 83.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old will make his next start Friday at the Twins.