Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Thursday's outing postponed
Bassitt will not take the mound Thursday against the White Sox due to inclement weather.
Look for Bassitt to pitch Friday as it was decided Thursday's postponement would be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday afternoon. The Athletics have yet to formally announce their adjusted plan for their starting rotation, but it's expected that everyone else will stay on their previously scheduled start date, with Sean Manaea also toeing the rubber during one of Friday's tilts.
