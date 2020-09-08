Bassitt (3-2) earned the win Monday with seven scoreless inning versus the Astros. He allowed seven hits and struck out four.

Bassitt was a little generous with the hits, but all seven were singles and they ultimately didn't hurt his performance. The right-hander struggled in his last outing against the Astros, so Monday's outing was an encouraging improvement. Overall, Bassitt has a 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 34 strikeouts across 43.1 innings this season. His next start is expected to be Friday as part of a doubleheader versus the Rangers.