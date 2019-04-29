Bassitt surrendered one run on three hits and struck out nine over seven innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Blue Jays.

Bassitt's lone run allowed came in the very first inning on a solo homer, but he'd settle down to toss six scoreless frames to close out his start. The 30-year-old right-hander has been impressive in each of his first two big-league starts, as he's given up just one run over 12 innings. Bassitt will continue to start until Marco Estrada (back) returns from the injured list.