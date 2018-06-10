Bassitt (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the A's fell 2-0 to the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out six.

Making his first big-league appearance since 2016, the 29-year-old put together a strong outing but got outdueled by Danny Duffy. Given his weak numbers for Triple-A Nashville over the last two seasons, however, Bassitt can't be counted on for a repeat performance even if he does earn another turn through the rotation.