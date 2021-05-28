Bassitt (5-2) shut out the Angels on Thursday, allowing two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over nine innings in a win.

Bassitt was dominant throughout the game, throwing 70 of his 114 pitches for strikes. Only a ninth-inning Justin Upton double put the 32-year-old starter in a tough spot. Bassitt's been solid throughout the season, but this was the first time in 11 starts he's kept runs off the board. The right-hander owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 74:16 K:BB across 70 innings. He'll look to keep up the good work in next week's road start in Seattle.