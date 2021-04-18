Bassitt allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in Sunday's win over Detroit. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Bassitt got himself in trouble right out of the gate Sunday, loading the bases with one out in the first inning. He managed to escape the threat unscathed and retired 10 straight Tigers. The 32-year-old then coughed up a two-run single to Harold Castro in the sixth. He was in line for a loss before Sean Murphy tied the game with a solo shot in the eighth and Oakland eventually walked off. Bassitt will carry a 4.43 ERA into Saturday's contest in Baltimore.