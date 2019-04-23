Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Wins first start
Bassitt (1-0) got the win against the Rangers on Monday, scattering two hits over five innings while giving up no runs, striking out seven and walking four as the Athletics prevailed 6-1.
It was a successful first big-league start of 2019 for the right-hander, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Marco Estrada (lumbar strain) was forced to the injured list. Bassitt worked as both a reliever and a starter last season, so he could go back to a bullpen role at some point, but he made a strong case with this outing to remain the option in the rotation as long as Estrada is out.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...