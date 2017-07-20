Athletics' Chris Carter: Signs with A's, will start in minors

Carter signed a minor league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Carter will report to Triple-A Nashville to begin his career in the organization. He was atrocious with the Yankees this season, as he managed just a .201/.284/.370 batting line on 62 appearances. He hit 41 home runs for the Brewers in 2016, but he simply hasn't shown enough contact ability to warrant a major league roster spot this year. If he can get hot for Nashville, though, the A's might be willing to give him a shot.