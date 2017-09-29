Hatcher notched his ninth hold in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Hatcher posted what was his 12th scoreless effort in the last 13 appearances. The 32-year-old right-hander had stumbled by allowing two earned runs over an inning to the Mariners on Wednesday, but his September rebound after a rough finish to August (three earned runs over one inning across two appearances) has lowered his ERA from 5.63 to 2.86 and has included a victory, a save and five holds.