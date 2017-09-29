Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Another strong outing in win
Hatcher notched his ninth hold in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded a pair of strikeouts.
Hatcher posted what was his 12th scoreless effort in the last 13 appearances. The 32-year-old right-hander had stumbled by allowing two earned runs over an inning to the Mariners on Wednesday, but his September rebound after a rough finish to August (three earned runs over one inning across two appearances) has lowered his ERA from 5.63 to 2.86 and has included a victory, a save and five holds.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Solid outing in victory•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches first save•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Yields go-ahead grand slam in loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches first hold in A's uniform•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Officially activated from DL•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...