Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Avoids arbitration with A's
Hatcher agreed to a one-year, $2.15 million deal with Oakland on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Hatcher was traded to Oakland via the Dodgers in mid-August and proceeded to pitch respectably for his new team, posting a 3.52 ERA in 23 frames with the A's. He will enter the 2018 season as a high-leverage reliever who has the opportunity to accumulate a solid number of holds, but shouldn't be expected to provide a high strikeout rate or see many chances to close with Blake Treinen (finger) set to reprise his ninth-inning role.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Another strong outing in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Solid outing in victory•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches first save•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Yields go-ahead grand slam in loss•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches first hold in A's uniform•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...