Hatcher agreed to a one-year, $2.15 million deal with Oakland on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Hatcher was traded to Oakland via the Dodgers in mid-August and proceeded to pitch respectably for his new team, posting a 3.52 ERA in 23 frames with the A's. He will enter the 2018 season as a high-leverage reliever who has the opportunity to accumulate a solid number of holds, but shouldn't be expected to provide a high strikeout rate or see many chances to close with Blake Treinen (finger) set to reprise his ninth-inning role.