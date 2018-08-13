Hatcher was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hatcher was designated for assignment on Friday, and after making through waivers, he'll head down to the minor leagues. He owns a 4.24 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with 28 strikeouts through 34 innings out of the bullpen with the Athletics this season, so he figures to serve as a September callup when rosters expand.

