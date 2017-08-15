Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Dealt to A's
Hatcher was traded to the Athletics on Tuesday for international bonus pool money.
Hatcher, who has compiled a 4.66 ERA and 43:12 K:BB through 36.2 innings this season, will likely slot into a middle relief role for Oakland, though he could work his way into higher-leverage situations if he pitches well.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Officially activated from DL•
-
Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Activation set for Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Nearing rehab with Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Sent to DL with shoulder injury•
-
Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: ERA rises to 4.30 Saturday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...