Play

Hatcher was traded to the Athletics from the Dodgers on Tuesday for international bonus pool money.

Hatcher, who has compiled a 4.66 ERA and 43:12 K:BB through 36.2 innings this season, will likely slot into a middle-relief role for Oakland, though he could work his way into higher-leverage situations if he pitches well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast