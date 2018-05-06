Hatcher (3-0) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in an extra-innings win over the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one walk.

Hatcher was credited with the win after closing out the top half of the 12th. The veteran right-hander has scoreless efforts in three of his last four trips to the mound, which represents his most effective stretch of pitching this season. The 33-year-old's Saturday appearance was also his shortest thus far in terms of pitch count, as he got through it with only eight offerings.

