Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Grabs third win of season
Hatcher (3-0) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in an extra-innings win over the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one walk.
Hatcher was credited with the win after closing out the top half of the 12th. The veteran right-hander has scoreless efforts in three of his last four trips to the mound, which represents his most effective stretch of pitching this season. The 33-year-old's Saturday appearance was also his shortest thus far in terms of pitch count, as he got through it with only eight offerings.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Scoreless frame in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Two earned runs in one inning Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Second win of season Monday•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches Opening Day win•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Impressive throughout spring•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Avoids arbitration with A's•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....