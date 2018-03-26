Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Impressive throughout spring
Hatcher has compiled a 1.29 ERA over seven innings across seven spring appearances, allowing one earned run on three hits while recording seven strikeouts.
The 33-year-old right-hander has once again proven his worth with a strong exhibition showing, after generating a solid 3.52 ERA following his trade from the Dodgers in mid-August of last season. Hatcher should be in line for some hold opportunities in 2018, while also providing above-average strikeout upside in a setup-type role (43 whiffs over 40.2 innings in 2017).
