Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches first hold in A's uniform
Hatcher notched his first hold in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout over one-third of an inning.
While it wasn't exactly smooth, Hatcher was able to protect the one-run lead he inherited when taking over for starter Jharel Cotton with one on in the seventh. After surrendering a single to Jake Marisnick, the 32-year-old right-hander got a huge out by striking out George Springer to snuff out the threat. Hatcher now has three straight scoreless outings since being acquired from the Dodgers on Aug. 15, and if early usage is any indication, he could see plenty of work for the balance of the campaign.
