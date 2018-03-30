Hatcher (1-0) fired a scoreless 11th inning in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning Opening Day win over the Angels, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.

He made it interesting in the top of the 11th, allowing Martin Maldonado and Zack Cozart to reach on singles after two were out before getting Mike Trout swinging to snuff out the threat. Hatcher isn't likely to find himself in position for many wins this season, but Marcus Semien assured him one to kick off 2018 when he laced a game-clinching single in the home half of the frame.