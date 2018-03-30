Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches Opening Day win
Hatcher (1-0) fired a scoreless 11th inning in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning Opening Day win over the Angels, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.
He made it interesting in the top of the 11th, allowing Martin Maldonado and Zack Cozart to reach on singles after two were out before getting Mike Trout swinging to snuff out the threat. Hatcher isn't likely to find himself in position for many wins this season, but Marcus Semien assured him one to kick off 2018 when he laced a game-clinching single in the home half of the frame.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Impressive throughout spring•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Avoids arbitration with A's•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Another strong outing in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Solid outing in victory•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches first save•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Yields go-ahead grand slam in loss•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!