Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Pivotal relief contributions Thursday
Hatcher fired two scoreless innings in Thursday's win over the Mariners, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.
After spot starter Josh Lucas worked up to 52 pitches in just two innings, Hatcher came in and gave manager Bob Melvin a pair of valuable frames. The 33-year-old right-hander has seemingly turned it around in May, following a rough April in which he generated an 11.37 ERA over eight trips to the mound. Hatcher has allowed just one earned run in the 10.1 innings spanning his seven outings this month, and he's demonstrated his versatility by working multiple frames in three of those appearances.
