Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Scoreless frame in win
Hatcher fired a scoreless seventh inning in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday, recording a strikeout.
The 33-year-old right-hander bounced back nicely from a rough outing against the Mariners his last time out, one in which he'd allowed three earned runs on a pair of home runs. Hatcher has now alternated three scoreless efforts with three multi-earned-run tallies over his six April appearances, leading to an unsightly 13.50 ERA over 4.2 innings during the month.
