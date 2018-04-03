Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Second win of season Monday
Hatcher (2-0) allowed a hit over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
He's now sandwiched two strong appearances around a disastrous outing against the Angels in Sunday's series finale, when he allowed three runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning. Hatcher looks primed for high usage this season if his early workload is any indication, as manager Bob Melvin has already deployed him thrice over the first five games. Given his ability to put in a robust amount of innings, Hatcher could see a solid number of hold opportunities as well as occasional wins over the course of the season.
