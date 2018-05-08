Hatcher allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk over three innings in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

After starter Brett Anderson survived just three-plus frames, Hatcher came on to eat up some innings for manager Bob Melvin. His one hiccup came on the two-run home run he allowed to Marwin Gonzalez, but he was largely effective otherwise. The veteran right-hander has settled down recently after a rocky start to the season, lowering his ERA from 11.12 to 6.55 by allowing just one earned run over the 6.1 innings encompassing his last five appearances.

