Hatcher grabbed his fifth hold in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies, firing 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded a strikeout.

Hatcher has settled in nicely this month, with Sunday's outing serving as his seventh consecutive scoreless effort. The 32-year-old had given up earned runs in three straight appearances between late August and early September, but his recent stretch of success has lowered his ERA from 5.63 to 2.81.

