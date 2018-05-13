Hatcher (3-1) allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Hatcher worked himself into trouble after retiring Didi Gregorius on an inning-opening flyball, issuing a walk to Giancarlo Stanton, who moved to second on a fielder's choice. A second free pass -- issued to Aaron Hicks -- set up a game-winning single by Neil Walker. It's the second straight rocky outing for the veteran reliever, who'd also allowed three unearned runs over three innings against the Astros in his previous time on the mound.