Hatcher (2-0) gave up two runs on two hits in one inning of work against the Rangers on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Hatcher entered the game in the top of the ninth with Oakland only trailing by one, and -- following a Juan Centeno single -- he proceeded to give up a two-run, two-out home run to Shin-Soo Choo. The 33-year-old has allowed a hit in each of his four appearances, and, although he has yet to walk a batter on the year, Hatcher hasn't struck anyone out since Opening Day. Seeing as he doesn't get save opportunities, Hatcher will need to cut out games like the one Thursday in order to become any sort of a reliable fantasy option.