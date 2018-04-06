Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Two earned runs in one inning Thursday
Hatcher (2-0) gave up two runs on two hits in one inning of work against the Rangers on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.
Hatcher entered the game in the top of the ninth with Oakland only trailing by one, and -- following a Juan Centeno single -- he proceeded to give up a two-run, two-out home run to Shin-Soo Choo. The 33-year-old has allowed a hit in each of his four appearances, and, although he has yet to walk a batter on the year, Hatcher has vultured a couple of wins already but hasn't struck anyone out since Opening Day. Seeing as he doesn't get save opportunities, Hatcher will need to eliminate games like the one in order to become any sort of a reliable fantasy option.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Second win of season Monday•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Notches Opening Day win•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Impressive throughout spring•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Avoids arbitration with A's•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Another strong outing in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Solid outing in victory•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...