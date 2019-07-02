Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Back from injured list
Herrmann (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Herrmann is finally ready for his Athletics' debut after recovering from March knee surgery. He showed some promise with a .743 OPS for the Mariners last season, though it's unclear how much playing time he'll be able to claw away from Josh Phegley, who owns a .774 OPS this year. Beau Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, while Marco Estrada (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.
