Herrmann went 4-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Twins on Thursday.

The momentum Herrmann built up during a successful rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas has carried over into his first taste of major-league action in 2019. The veteran backstop has gone a blistering 5-for-7 with a home run and five RBI over his first two starts of the season, helping him immediately make a case for the primary backup role behind Josh Phegley. Fellow catcher Nick Hundley (knee/back) is reportedly making quick progress in his recovery while on the injured list as well, so it remains to be seen how the personnel logjam at catcher will shake out once he's ready to return.