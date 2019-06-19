Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Criteria for activation outlined
Herrmann (knee), who went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Nashville on Tuesday while serving as the designated hitter, will need to catch nine full innings for multiple games before he's activated, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann has now logged five games with the Aviators and is hitting .333 with Tuesday's double, two home runs and six RBI. He logged seven innings behind the dish both Sunday and Monday, but as Gallegos' report indicates, Herrmann will need to demonstrate he can handle a normal workload before activation. Herrmann's rehab assignment can go until July 2, and for the moment, manager Bob Melvin emphasizes that he's comfortable with Beau Taylor as Josh Phegley's primary backup. When Herrmann is ready for a return, he should have a clear path to the backup role, considering Nick Hundley (back) is now expected to be sidelined until early August due to the arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent Tuesday.
