Herrmann will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann will step in behind the dish for the third time in four games and may have overtaken Josh Phegley for Oakland's primary catching duties. Since returning from the 60-day injured list July 2, Herrmann has gone 6-for-17 with a home run, a double, six RBI and three runs in five games.