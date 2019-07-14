Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Edging past Phegley on depth chart
Herrmann will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann will step in behind the dish for the third time in four games and may have overtaken Josh Phegley for Oakland's primary catching duties. Since returning from the 60-day injured list July 2, Herrmann has gone 6-for-17 with a home run, a double, six RBI and three runs in five games.
More News
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Continues tear in win•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Makes history in return from IL•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Back from injured list•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Hot at plate in rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: First full rehab game at catcher•
-
Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Criteria for activation outlined•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.