Athletics' Chris Herrmann: First full rehab game at catcher
Herrmann (knee) went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Monday, playing all nine innings at catcher for the first time in his rehab assignment.
The Athletics have already stated that Herrmann will need to put in consecutive full games behind the dish before coming off the injured list, and after Monday, he's halfway there. The veteran catcher is now hitting a solid .273 with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs across nine rehab contests. If Herrmann is able to put in a full workload again Tuesday against Fresno, activation could potentially come later in the week.
