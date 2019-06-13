Herrmann (knee) arrived at Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday to work out with the team and will play his first rehab game with the Aviators on Thursday, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann is expected to play five innings in his debut Thursday and will likely spend at least a week in Las Vegas before activation is considered. The veteran backstop has been on the injured list since March 19. Josh Phegley is enjoying a solid season at the plate while serving as the Athletics' starting catcher, but Herrmann could eventually overtake Nick Hundley (back) and serve as the left-handed side of a platoon with Phegley.