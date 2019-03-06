Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Getting second opinion on knee
Herrmann will get a second opinion before undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's still unclear what exactly is ailing Herrmann, but a timetable apparently won't be provided until the procedure is complete. Assuming the catcher misses time to start the season, Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley will fight for starts in his absence.
