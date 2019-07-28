Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Given Sunday off
Herrmann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Herrmann had started three of the previous four games at catcher and may have temporarily overtaken Josh Phegley as the top option at the position. Phegley will garner catching duties in the series finale, however, working in a battery with Mike Fiers.
