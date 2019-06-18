Herrmann (knee) went 4-for-8 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and two runs over two rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday and Monday.

The veteran backstop has looked majors-ready over the last pair of contests, games where he's also logged seven full innings behind the dish. Given how well his knee has held up and the fact he seems to be getting his timing down at the plate, Herrmann may be on the verge of activation after being sidelined since March.