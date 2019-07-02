Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Hot at plate in rehab assignment
Herrmann (knee) is 11-for-26 with two home runs, six RBI, a walk and eight runs over his last six rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Not only has the veteran catcher seemingly hit his stride at the plate, he's also already caught back-to-back full games. Herrmann managed the feat Friday against Fresno and Saturday against Reno, a notable accomplishment considering Athletics manager Bob Melvin had previously established that workload as a prerequisite for Herrmann's activation. It appears the team is willing to let the 31-year-old continue to round into shape with the Aviators after a long layoff due to arthroscopic knee surgery, and at least Herrmann is putting the time to good use by posting a .333/.397/.667 line across his 13 rehab games.
