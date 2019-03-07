Athletics' Chris Herrmann: Knee surgery on tap
Herrmann is planning to undergo arthroscopic surgery to address his right knee injury but will receive a second opinion on the matter before scheduling a date for the procedure, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The fact that Herrmann is on tap for a scope rather than reconstructive surgery likely takes on a long-term absence off the table, but he'll still be facing a multi-week recovery timeline and is a near-certainty to open the season on the injured list. Herrmann's absence means that the Athletics will likely proceed with Josh Phegley and Nick Hundley as the catchers on the Opening Day roster, temporary halting a battle between the two for the No. 2 backstop gig. A firm timeline for Herrmann's return should be established once surgery is completed, likely at some point within the next week.
